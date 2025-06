Iran’s Khorramshahr missile is being dubbed a potential doomsday weapon. With the ability to carry a massive 1,800 kg warhead and strike targets over 2,000 km away, it poses a significant threat to Israel’s defense systems. In this video, we examine the missile’s destructive capabilities, its strategic role for Iran, and the potential impact on the Iran-Israel conflict. Don’t miss this in-depth analysis of one of the region’s deadliest weapons.