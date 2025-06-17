Iran Can’t Have A Nuclear Weapon: Donald Trump’s Warning as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Amid growing tensions between the two nations, Trump’s strong warning highlighted the US’s unwavering support for Israel.

In a sudden statement on Monday, Donald Trump called for the immediate evacuation of Tehran, Iran’s capital, as tensions between Iran and Israel continued to escalate. The former US president firmly stated that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons, posting "IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON" on his social media platform, Truth Social.

He also criticised Iran’s leadership for refusing to accept a deal he had proposed, which, in his view, might have prevented the current conflict.