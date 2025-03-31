Iran Prepares Missiles to Target US After Trump’s Bombing Threat

Tensions are rising as Iran prepares missiles in response to US President Donald Trump's threat to bomb the country over nuclear talks. Trump has warned of unprecedented military action and possible secondary tariffs if Tehran refuses to meet US demands. Reports indicate that Iran’s armed forces have missiles ready to strike US-linked targets. Meanwhile, newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ruled out direct talks but confirmed indirect negotiations through Oman. With both sides refusing to back down, the crisis continues to escalate.