Iran’s Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Russian Leaders, Khamenei Sends Letter to Putin Ahead of US Discussions

As tensions rise over Iran’s nuclear program, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has sent a personal message to Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the second round of US-Iran talks in Rome. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held meetings in Moscow with Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss Tehran’s uranium enrichment efforts, the recent discussions in Oman, and the strengthening ties between Iran and Russia. Amid increased pressure from the US under President Trump, including threats of military action, Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to a diplomatic solution. It has also formalized a significant 20-year strategic agreement with Iran, aimed at boosting military and security collaboration—highlighting the growing alliance between Moscow and Tehran in the face of mounting Western scrutiny.