Iran Hits US Oil Facility in Iraq's Kurdistan | Will This Revenge Spark a US Retaliation?

On July 15, 2025, a drone strike destroyed the U.S.-run Sarsang oil field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, operated by HKN Energy in the Chamanke district of Duhok. The attack ignited a massive blaze, halting production entirely and raising global concerns. Kurdish officials condemned the strike as a "deliberate act of terrorism." Though no group has claimed responsibility, indications point toward Iran-backed militias, heightening fears of further conflict. The incident comes as Iraq’s oil exports remain stalled due to a 2023 pipeline shutdown. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has called for an urgent investigation, underscoring the region’s growing instability.