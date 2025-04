Tensions between the US and Iran are rising fast. After Donald Trump warned of bombing Iran over stalled nuclear talks, Tehran issued a strong response, saying it might pursue nuclear weapons if attacked. Iran’s Supreme Leader has vowed retaliation, reports suggest the US has deployed B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia, and the IRGC claims 50,000 US troops are at risk. Meanwhile, the IAEA confirms Iran’s uranium stockpile is nearing weapons-grade levels, fueling fears of a possible nuclear conflict.