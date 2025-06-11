Ireland Protests: What’s Driving Thousands of Locals to the Streets?

Ireland Protests: A peaceful protest in a Northern Irish town took a violent turn after two Romanian teenagers were charged with attempting to rape a young girl. What started as a demonstration quickly descended into chaos, with masked mobs setting homes on fire, throwing petrol bombs at police, and injuring at least 15 officers. Frightened residents spoke of “terrifying” scenes, with some families, including young children, reportedly hiding in attics to stay safe. The violence has sparked renewed debate over immigration and concerns about public safety in the area.