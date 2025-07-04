Shocking Moment: Israeli Airstrike on Iran Sends Vehicles Flying into the Air

Security camera footage has seemingly captured the massive destruction caused by an Israeli airstrike on a square in Tehran during last month’s Israeli assault on Iran.

The video, which surfaced this week following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, allegedly shows the moment two Israeli bombs hit Quds Square in the Tajrish area of Tehran on June 15.

While the footage has been circulated by both Israeli and Iranian media outlets, it has not yet been officially confirmed by Iranian authorities.