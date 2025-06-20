Why Is Israel Desperate For America’s Bunker Buster GBU 57? Explained!

Why does Israel want U.S. bunker buster bombs to target Iran’s most strategic nuclear site the Fordow Facility? Growing Israeli concerns over Iran’s fortified underground nuclear sites have driven interest in the U.S. Air Force’s most powerful non-nuclear weapon. The GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a 13,000 kg bunker buster built to destroy hardened targets like Fordow. As Iran’s missile program advances and Tehran refuses to slow its nuclear ambitions, Israeli defense officials are considering a potential strike on Tehran but would need U.S. support. The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, capable of delivering the GBU-57, is critical to such a mission. Nicknamed the “mother of all bombs,” this weapon can reach deep bunkers unlike conventional airstrikes. Meanwhile, internal unrest in Iran from anti-hijab protests to missile attacks on Kurdish areas is adding to regional instability. As the Israel-Iran conflict edges closer to a possible war, world powers are watching closely. Even Putin has warned Israel against direct escalation. In this video, Himanshu Shekhar, Head of Republic Digital Videos and National Desk, explains the GBU-57’s power, why Khamenei views it as a major threat, and why Israel sees it as a potential last resort to halt Iran’s nuclear drive.