Israel Defense Forces Destroy Terrorist Tunnels and Dismantle Infrastructure
Published May 30, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

Israel Defense Forces Destroy Terrorist Tunnels and Dismantle Infrastructure

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently shared footage from an operation in the Gaza Strip where their soldiers found and destroyed a terrorist tunnel used by Hamas fighters. The video captures IDF engineers locating the tunnel entrance, carefully placing explosives, and carrying out a controlled demolition. Along with taking down the tunnel, the troops also dismantled important terrorist infrastructure in the area and seized weapons and materials intended for attacks on Israeli civilians and forces.

