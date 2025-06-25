How Israel Dismantled the Hezbollah-Iran Funding Network

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have taken out Haytham Abdullah Bakri, the chief of Al-Sadiq Currency Exchange, in southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, Bakri collaborated with Hezbollah by channeling funds from Iran’s Quds Force to finance the group’s terrorist operations, such as arms procurement and paying operatives. IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also disclosed that Hezbollah had stored ammunition in civilian residences, putting innocent lives at risk. This precision strike was intended to cripple Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure and hinder its operational capabilities.