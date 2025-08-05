Israel Aids Gaza's Hunger Crisis Amid Ongoing Hostage Ordeal

Gaza grapples with a severe humanitarian crisis as Israel actively delivers food aid, civilian supplies, and airdrops to assist displaced Palestinians. Despite these efforts, looting, militant disruption, and poor distribution—especially by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—hinder effective relief. Meanwhile, over 40 Israeli hostages remain in harsh captivity, with terror groups releasing alarming videos. Israel remains committed to both securing the hostages' release and continuing humanitarian assistance, despite resistance from armed groups.

