What Is Israel's Operation Gideon's Chariots II?

Israel has launched Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, a major offensive on Gaza City to dismantle Hamas’s remaining stronghold. Approved by Defence Minister Israel Katz, the campaign follows the May 2025 phase that captured 65% of Gaza but left Hamas resilient. Led by Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, the IDF is targeting Hamas’s tunnels and weakening civilian reliance on the group, with 60,000 reserves called in. Prime Minister Netanyahu says the mission is vital to free hostages and eliminate Hamas’s threat, even as ceasefire talks in Doha falter and a humanitarian crisis deepens.