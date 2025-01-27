VIDEO: Israel Allows Gazans to Return North as Hamas Frees 6 Hostages in New Deal

Israel said Palestinians could begin returning to the north of the war-battered Gaza Strip on Monday after a deal was reached with Hamas for the release of another six hostages, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. The breakthrough preserves a fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, which has devastated the Gaza Strip and displaced nearly all its residents, paving the way for more hostage-prisoner swaps under a deal aimed at ending the more than 15-month conflict. Israel had been preventing vast crowds of Palestinians from using a coastal road to return to northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the truce agreement by failing to release civilian women hostages. "Hamas has backtracked and will carry out an additional phase of releasing hostages this Thursday," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, adding that three hostages would be released that day, with another three captives set for release on Saturday. Palestinian leaders meanwhile slammed a plan floated by US President Donald Trump to "clean out" Gaza, vowing to resist any effort to forcibly displace residents of the war-battered territory.