Has Israel Eliminated Hamas Chief Mohammed Sinwar? Netanyahu Suggests Possible Success

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that Muhammad Sinwar, the effective commander of Hamas in Gaza, was killed in an Israeli targeted airstrike last month. Sinwar, the younger brother of the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, was reportedly among several operatives eliminated in recent military actions. However, Hamas has yet to confirm his death.

Netanyahu made this statement during a press conference amid mounting criticism of Israel’s ongoing Gaza offensive, stating, “We have eliminated dozens of terrorists,” and adding that Muhammad Sinwar is believed to be among those killed.