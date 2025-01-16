VIDEO: Israel-Hamas Reach Ceasefire Deal & Hostage Deal, Likely To Take Effect From Jan 19

Qatar and the United States have announced a landmark ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas, sparking hope for a potential pathway toward ending the devastating war in Gaza. The announcement came after extensive mediation efforts, with officials expressing optimism about the agreement’s potential impact. However, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a cautious statement, acknowledging unresolved issues within the framework while expressing hope that the remaining details would be finalized by tonight. This breakthrough could mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict, signaling a possible step toward long-term peace and stability in the region.