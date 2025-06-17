Israel-Iran Conflict: 'Chilling Footage' Shows Iranian Missile Strikes on Israeli Cities

Israel-Iran Conflict: Indian workers at a construction site in Iraq captured video of an Iranian missile attack on Israel, showing powerful explosions.

On Monday morning, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel following an escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The attack was reportedly in retaliation for earlier Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Amid the chaos, Indian workers at the construction site managed to record the attack. The video shows the moment of impact, with explosions lighting up the sky and the immediate aftermath of the strike.