Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Israel vs Iran Conflict: Israeli Fighter Jets Target Iranian Missile Systems in Tehran and Isfahan
Published Jun 20, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST

Israel vs Iran Conflict: Israeli Fighter Jets Target Iranian Missile Systems in Tehran and Isfahan

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced they are continuing operations to “maintain aerial dominance over Iranian airspace” as the Israel-Iran conflict reaches its eighth day. According to the IDF, overnight strikes were conducted on various military production and nuclear sites across Iran.

The IDF also released a video of one such strike though the exact timing is uncertain showing attacks on missile systems and radar installations in Tehran and Isfahan. Isfahan is home to a key nuclear facility, while Tehran serves as Iran’s capital.

The video, as described by the IDF, shows an air defense system in Isfahan being targeted. A graphical reticle can be seen locking onto the defense system, although the actual explosions or impacts are not shown.

Follow: Google News Icon