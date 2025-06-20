Republic World
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Israel-Iran Conflict: Will Russia and China Launch a Proxy War Against Trump?
Published Jun 20, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST

Israel-Iran Conflict: Will Russia and China Launch a Proxy War Against Trump?

As Middle East tensions rise with the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, concerns grow over a wider geopolitical fallout. Could Russia and China secretly support Iran in a proxy war aimed at U.S. interests, particularly under a Trump-led administration? With shifting global alliances and intensifying war rhetoric, this in-depth analysis explores the high-stakes power dynamics, potential covert moves, and the implications for global stability. Is a new Cold War already underway, with Trump at its core?

