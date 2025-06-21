Israel-Iran War: IDF Eliminates Iran’s Top Commanders in Deadly Airstrikes

Israel-Iran War: In the escalating Israel-Iran conflict of June 2025, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear and military assets. The operation involved precision strikes that killed 11 top Iranian generals, including IRGC Commander Hossein Salami and Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, both accused of promoting terrorism and regional instability. Israel also struck critical nuclear facilities in Natanz and Arak to hinder Iran’s nuclear program. In response, Iran launched missile attacks that killed civilians and damaged Israeli infrastructure. The conflict has so far resulted in over 600 deaths in Iran and dozens in Israel, fueling fears of a wider regional war.