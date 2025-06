The U.S. has targeted Iran’s critical nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—heightening concerns of possible retaliation. With American military bases located throughout the Middle East, including Qatar, Iraq, and Syria, will Iran choose to strike back or opt for diplomacy? This video explores Iran’s potential military responses, U.S. troop positions, and the growing regional tensions. As global leaders urge de-escalation, the world remains on edge.