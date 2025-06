U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House has fueled speculation about Pakistan’s involvement in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. As tensions rise following Israel’s strike on Iran’s Arak nuclear reactor and Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks, questions emerge: Could the U.S. use Pakistan’s airbases and strategic location to launch operations against Iran? Brigadier (Retd.) Sanjay Khanna weighs in.