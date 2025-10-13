Republic World
Published Oct 13, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Eli Cohen’s Remains’ Possible Return Signals Warming Ties Between Israel and Syria

Israel may soon recover the remains of Eli Cohen, the Mossad operative executed in Syria in 1965. Reports suggest his body’s return could be part of renewed diplomatic engagement between the two nations. Cohen, who infiltrated Syria’s top ranks under the alias Kamel Amin Thaabet, provided crucial intelligence before being caught and hanged publicly. Six decades later, Israel’s continued efforts to bring him home may finally bear fruit, coinciding with emotional homecomings of hostages freed from Gaza.

