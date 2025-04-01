sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 1, 2025 at 9:19 PM IST

Israel Strikes Building in Southern Beirut, Killing at Least 4; Hezbollah Responds

Lebanese residents were startled awake in the middle of the night as buildings shook from an Israeli airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut. People in Dahiyeh, where the multistorey building was hit, condemned the attack, which killed three people overnight into Tuesday. The Israeli military claimed it was targeting a Hezbollah militant. The strike came without warning, just days after Israel launched an attack on Beirut on Friday—the first since a ceasefire ended fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in November.

