Israel Strikes Building in Southern Beirut, Killing at Least 4; Hezbollah Responds

Lebanese residents were startled awake in the middle of the night as buildings shook from an Israeli airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut. People in Dahiyeh, where the multistorey building was hit, condemned the attack, which killed three people overnight into Tuesday. The Israeli military claimed it was targeting a Hezbollah militant. The strike came without warning, just days after Israel launched an attack on Beirut on Friday—the first since a ceasefire ended fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in November.