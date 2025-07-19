Israel and Syria Reach Ceasefire Agreement Backed by US, Turkey, and Jordan

A ceasefire has been agreed upon by Syria and Israel. The news was made public by US envoy Tom Barrack.

He said: BREAKTHROUGH- The United States of America-backed ceasefire agreement between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accepted by Turkey, Jordan, and its neighbors. In peace and prosperity with its neighbors, we urge Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to lay down their guns and work with other minorities to create a new, unified Syrian identity.