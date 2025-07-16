Israel Strikes Syria: Why Is Netanyahu Determined to Protect the Druze Community?

The Israeli military announced it had targeted military tanks in southern Syria, where government troops and Bedouin tribes have been engaged in clashes with Druze militias amid renewed unrest in the war-torn nation, still reeling from a 13-year civil conflict.

Violent confrontations in Syria’s Sweida province between local militias and tribal groups have resulted in dozens of deaths. On Monday, government forces deployed to restore order also ended up in skirmishes with local armed factions.

According to Syria's Interior Ministry, over 30 people have been killed and nearly 100 others injured in the ongoing violence.