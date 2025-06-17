Republic World
Published Jun 17, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST

Israel Vs Iran: 9 Stunning Videos of IDF Strikes on Iranian Military Sites

Israel Vs Iran: Tensions between Israel and Iran have hit a boiling point as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launch a wave of powerful airstrikes on Iranian military targets. This gripping compilation presents 9 stunning videos that showcase the immense scale and intensity of these assaults featuring missile-equipped drones and precise air raids. These visuals expose the harsh reality of modern warfare and the deepening conflict now engulfing the Middle East. Viewer discretion is advised, as the footage contains graphic content.

