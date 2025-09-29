Video: Israel Fears Gaza Aid Convoy Could Be Used to Arm Hamas

Israel has raised serious security concerns as the Samud Flotilla — led by international activists including Greta Thunberg — approaches Gaza’s maritime boundary. While the convoy is framed as a humanitarian mission carrying food, water, and medical supplies for civilians under blockade, Israeli officials fear it could be exploited to smuggle weapons or dual-use materials to Hamas. They argue that all genuine aid should pass through regulated land crossings to ensure proper inspection. The Israeli Navy is reportedly on high alert with interception protocols in place, as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent a direct confrontation at sea.