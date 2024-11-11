Israel Vs Hezbollah: At Least 23 Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Lebanon, Over 6 Wounded

An Israeli airstrike in Lebanon killed at least 23 people including seven children in Aalmat village north of Beirut, far from the areas in the east and south where Hezbollah militants have a major presence, officials said. Lebanon's Health Ministry said another six people were wounded. There was no immediate Israeli comment. Hassan Ghaddaf lived next door to a building in the village that was hit and described his shock following the strike. "It was 10am and I was getting up to get my coffee pot and go to the balcony as usual. I felt a very strong explosion. This explosion hit the neighbour's (house), who are families that were displaced and were staying in our village," he said.