VIDEO: Houthi 'Palestine 2' Missile Targets Ben Gurion Airport After Israeli Strikes on Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a hypersonic ballistic missile, the Palestine-2, at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, causing casualties and suspending airport operations. The attack, claimed as a "special military operation," was in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen. Yemen's military also carried out a drone strike targeting Israeli assets near Tel Aviv and a ship in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeida and Ras Isa ports severely disrupted operations, killing several. The UN condemned the escalation, especially airstrikes on Sana'a airport, citing risks to humanitarian aid.