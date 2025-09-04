Can Italy Push a Handshake Between the Two Vladimirs?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is emerging as a potential key player in shaping efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Leveraging Italy’s role in the EU, NATO, and G7, she has rallied Western allies for tougher sanctions and military aid while proposing NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine. Meloni’s mediation skills, once seen in talks between Trump and Zelensky, highlight her ability to broker high-stakes negotiations. With Italy’s economic clout and her strong pro-Ukraine stance, Meloni is positioned to pressure Putin and amplify Western unity, making her a pivotal force in driving peace efforts.