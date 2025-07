A small plane crashed onto the A21 Cordamolle–Ospitale highway near Brescia, northern Italy, shortly after takeoff, bursting into flames on impact. The tragic incident killed 75-year-old lawyer Sergio Ravaglia and 50-year-old Anna Maria De Stefano, while two motorists sustained injuries. Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment the aircraft nosedived onto the road, sending shockwaves across the region.