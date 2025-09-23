Italy Protests: 100k Join Strike Against Israel, Push PM Meloni to Recognise Palestine

Italy witnessed one of its largest protests on September 22, 2025, as over 100,000 people joined a 24-hour strike against Israel’s offensive in Gaza. From shattered windows at Milan’s train station to blocked ports in Genoa and Livorno, the country came to a standstill. Protestors and unions accused Israel of “genocide,” citing a UN report on atrocities, while schools, trains, and roads were disrupted in over 75 cities including Rome and Venice. Student leader Maya Issa vowed to “block everything,” and trade unionist Paola Palmieri slammed Italy and the EU for ignoring Gaza’s crisis. Meanwhile, PM Giorgia Meloni, who refuses to recognise Palestine despite growing global momentum, condemned the protests as violent and warned they would only hurt Italians. With 155 UN nations already backing Palestine, Italy’s internal divisions reflect a wider rift in the West.