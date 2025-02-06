VIDEO: Japan Airlines 787-9 Jet Wings Collides With Delta Plane In Seattle Airport

A Japan Airlines plane that was taxiing on the tarmac of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport apparently clipped the tail of a parked Delta aircraft on Wednesday morning, airport authorities said. Authorities responded to the incident around 10:17 a.m., the airport said on X. All passengers from Japan Airlines flight 68 and Delta Air Lines flight 1921 were deplaned with no reported injuries, and response crews were working to move the aircraft off the ramp taxiway, the airport said.