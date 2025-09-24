Jaffar Express Derailed in Balochistan After Bomb Blast, Rescue Underway

At least four people were injured after six coaches of the Jaffar Express derailed in Dasht tehsil, Mastung district, Balochistan, due to an explosion on the railway track. The train, traveling from Peshawar to Quetta, suffered derailment with one carriage overturned and two others off the track. Injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while rescue teams and security forces work to clear the site and assess damage. The blast occurred just hours after a Pakistani railway track clearance operation in the same area was hit by explosives, though any connection remains unclear. Authorities have launched an investigation, and no group has claimed responsibility. The Jaffar Express, a vital passenger service linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, has previously faced attacks on its rail infrastructure.

