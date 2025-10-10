'India-Afghanistan Share Threat Of Cross-Border Terrorism', Jaishankar’s Subtle Dig at Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on Friday, marking the first major diplomatic engagement between the two nations since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021 after the U.S. troop withdrawal. During the meeting, Jaishankar delivered a pointed message widely seen as a veiled reference to Pakistan, emphasizing that both India and Afghanistan share the same threat of cross-border terrorism. He stated, “We share a common vision for growth and prosperity, but these goals are jeopardized by terrorism that affects both our nations. We must work together to counter it in all forms.”

Muttaqi, who remains under UN sanctions, arrived in New Delhi after being granted a temporary travel exemption by the UN Security Council Committee. His visit follows an international conference on Afghanistan held in Russia, attended by representatives from India, China, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asian countries.