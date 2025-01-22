VIDEO: Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With US Counterpart Rubio | Quick Morning

sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 22, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the inaugural Quad ministerial under President Donald Trump's administration. Their hour-long discussion focused on strengthening India-U.S. relations, covering economic collaboration and immigration issues, including the H-1B visa program. Earlier, the Quad meeting, also attended by Australia's Penny Wong and Japan's Takeshi Iwaya, emphasized maintaining Indo-Pacific stability, with plans for a summit in India.

