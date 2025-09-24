Republic World
Video: Jaishankar's Son Calls Out Trump Over India-Pak Ceasefire Claim
Published Sep 24, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
Video: Jaishankar's Son Calls Out Trump Over India-Pak Ceasefire Claim

During the 80th UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump claimed credit for ending conflicts including between India and Pakistan. Dhruva Jaishankar, son of India’s MEA S. Jaishankar and Executive Director at ORF America, responded by crediting India’s military actions for the May 10 ceasefire, as confirmed by PM Modi. He also countered Trump’s claim that India funds the Russia-Ukraine war, explaining that India’s Russian oil purchases stabilize global energy prices and ensure its own energy security, while India continues diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
 

