Published Aug 21, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST

Jaishankar Strikes Back at Trump’s Remark on India’s Russian Oil Purchases

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar firmly countered former US President Donald Trump’s claims that New Delhi faced “50% tariffs” for buying oil from Moscow. In a strong rebuttal, Jaishankar dismantled Trump’s narrative, defending India’s independent foreign policy and underlining its strategic autonomy. The exchange reflects India’s growing global confidence, highlighting that national interest will not be compromised under external pressure. This diplomatic face-off goes beyond oil and tariffs—it’s about sovereignty, power balance, and India’s rising voice in world affairs. Watch the full report with Trump’s comments and Jaishankar’s unfiltered response.

