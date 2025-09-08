Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns — Did Trump's Tariffs Trigger the Exit?

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has resigned just days after striking a tariff deal with U.S. President Donald Trump. The move has fueled speculation that tough trade talks may have influenced his exit. Ishiba, in office for less than a year, was already under pressure after his party’s election losses. He said he waited until the tariff deal was completed to step down, avoiding a no-confidence vote. His resignation leaves key reforms unfinished and opens the race for a new leader in October, with Shinjiro Koizumi, Sanae Takaichi, and Yoshimasa Hayashi among the frontrunners.

