US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their three children, arrived in New Delhi today for his first official visit to India. The four-day tour signifies a key diplomatic moment between the US and India. The Vance family was warmly welcomed at Palam Airport by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw . They were greeted with a traditional dance performance, highlighting India’s vibrant cultural heritage.