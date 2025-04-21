JD Vance Mourns Pope Francis’ Passing, Recalls Final Meeting on Easter

JD Vance expressed his sorrow over the death of Pope Francis on Monday, a day after briefly meeting the pontiff during Easter Sunday celebrations at the Vatican. Shortly after the visit, Vance and his family left for India. “I’ve just heard about Pope Francis’ passing. My thoughts are with the millions of Christians around the world who cherished him. It meant a lot to see him yesterday, even though his health was clearly declining. I’ll always remember him for the homily he delivered during the early days of the COVID pandemic—it was truly moving.”