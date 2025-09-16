Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / JD Vance Pays Emotional Tribute To Charlie Kirk: 'He loved America'
Published Sep 16, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

JD Vance Pays Emotional Tribute To Charlie Kirk: 'He loved America'

Vice President JD Vance delivered a heartfelt tribute to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk while guest-hosting The Charlie Kirk Show from his White House ceremonial office. Calling Kirk “a joyful warrior for our country,” Vance credited him with shaping Donald Trump’s presidency, his own election as VP, and inspiring a generation of young conservatives. Clearly shaken, Vance praised Kirk’s courage, faith, and ability to build a movement of community and free speech. He vowed justice for Kirk’s assassination, condemned rising extremism, and pledged to carry forward his bold vision for America. Vance even accompanied Kirk’s casket aboard Air Force Two to Arizona for burial, marking a moment seen as a defining test for the conservative movement.

Follow : Google News Icon  