VIDEO: Joe Biden Breaks Silence On Mysterious Drone Sightings Over New Jersey

U.S. President Joe Biden says there is 'so far, no sense of danger' from drones over the United States. Biden was speaking as he left the White House Tuesday evening for Delaware. A large number of mysterious drones have been reported flying over New Jersey and across the eastern U.S., sparking speculation and concern over where they came from and why. The FBI, the Homeland Security Department and state agencies have been investigating, but officials say there has been nothing so far to suggest that any drones have posed a national security or public safety threat. In fact, authorities say, many of the drone sightings have actually been legal drones, manned aircraft, helicopters and even stars. Biden said that there appears to be nothing nefarious about the flying objects. “There are a lot of drones authorized. We are following this closely," he said.