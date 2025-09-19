Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Massive 7.8 Earthquake Hits Russia’s Kamchatka, Tsunami Advisory Lifted
Published Sep 19, 2025 at 4:11 PM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Massive 7.8 Earthquake Hits Russia’s Kamchatka, Tsunami Advisory Lifted

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early morning, triggering tsunami fears across the Pacific. The Pacific Tsunami Warning System initially issued an alert, but it was later withdrawn, easing concerns in nearby coastal areas. This marks the second quake in the region this month, heightening local fears. Kamchatka, known as a seismic hotspot, has faced multiple strong quakes recently, including a 7.4 in July 2025. Though no major damage or casualties have been reported so far, experts warn of potential aftershocks and hidden risks, stressing the need for constant monitoring.

Follow : Google News Icon  