Massive 7.8 Earthquake Hits Russia’s Kamchatka, Tsunami Advisory Lifted

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early morning, triggering tsunami fears across the Pacific. The Pacific Tsunami Warning System initially issued an alert, but it was later withdrawn, easing concerns in nearby coastal areas. This marks the second quake in the region this month, heightening local fears. Kamchatka, known as a seismic hotspot, has faced multiple strong quakes recently, including a 7.4 in July 2025. Though no major damage or casualties have been reported so far, experts warn of potential aftershocks and hidden risks, stressing the need for constant monitoring.