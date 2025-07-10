Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe Attacked in Surrey – Khalistan Link Suspected?

Kapil Sharma’s newly launched café in Surrey, British Columbia, was targeted in a shocking shooting incident now tied to Khalistani extremists. Six shots were fired at ‘Kap’s Caffe,’ causing no injuries but sparking concern among the local community and Indian observers. The attack is reportedly linked to Harjit Singh, also known as Laddi—a Germany-based member of the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). He allegedly claimed responsibility, citing personal issues with past remarks made by Kapil Sharma.