Kapil Sharma’s recently launched restaurant, ‘Kap’s Cafe’, in Ontario, Canada, came under a shocking attack by unknown gunmen. CCTV footage captured the assailants firing several rounds at the entrance before escaping. Canadian authorities have begun an investigation, as concern grows over the comedian’s safety and increasing attacks on Indian-owned businesses overseas. Watch this video for exclusive updates, eyewitness accounts, and the latest developments on the attack at Kapil Sharma’s cafe.