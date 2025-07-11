How the Attack on Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe Took Place?

Gunshots were fired at KAP'S CAFE, the recently opened restaurant of Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, located in Surrey, British Columbia.

Harjit Singh Laddi, a known member of the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and listed among India’s most wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has taken responsibility for the attack. In an online statement, Laddi pointed to "offensive remarks" from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which allegedly mocked the appearance and behavior of Nihang Singhs—a revered Sikh warrior sect known for its spiritual and martial heritage.

The statement claimed these remarks were seen as disrespectful to Sikh traditions and identity. “This mockery is an affront to the dignity of Nihang Singhs. Making jokes at the expense of any religion or spiritual belief is unacceptable,” it stated.