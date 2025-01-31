VIDEO : FBI Chief Pick Kash Patel's 'Jai Shri Krishna' to Parents Goes Viral at Senate Hearing

Kashyap 'Kash' Patel, US President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the FBI, on Thursday greeted Jai Shri Krishna to his family while introducing them in his opening remarks at a Senate confirmation hearing. He was also spotted touching the feet of his parents to take their blessings ahead of the hearing. In a video that has gone viral, Patel, an Indian-origin lawyer who is born to parents of Gujarati heritage, is seen bowing down to touch the feet of his mother and father before the hearing in the Senate. He said he not only carried the dreams of his parents but also the hopes of millions of Americans who stand for justice, fairness and the rule of law. "I wouldn't be here today without their guidance, their unwavering support, and their relentless love. When President Trump informed me of his intention to nominate me as the director of the FBI, I was deeply honoured," he said. If confirmed, Patel would be the first Hindu and Indian-American to be FBI Director. He said his father fled Idi Amin's genocidal dictatorship in Uganda, where three lakh men, women and children were killed based on their ethnicity "just because they happened to look like me". "My mother is originally from Tanzania. She studied in India, as did my dad and they were married there. They would later emigrate to New York, where I was born, and we were raised in a household of my father’s seven siblings, their spouses, and at least half a dozen children," he said. "That's the only way we knew how to do things at the time, in the '70s and '80s, the Indian way, but we would soon learn the American way," he added.