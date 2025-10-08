Keir Starmer India Visit: UK PM Bolsters Trade Ties, Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on October 8, 2025, for a two-day visit to strengthen trade and diplomatic ties with India after the July Free Trade Agreement. Joined by over 100 business leaders, Starmer aims to unlock major opportunities in fintech, defense, and Scotch whisky, with promises of job creation and lower prices.

He was welcomed by Maharashtra’s top leadership before heading into high-level talks with PM Modi. The visit includes the CEO Forum and Global Fintech Fest under the ‘Vision 2030’ roadmap, focusing on trade, innovation, climate, health, and cultural partnerships. Starmer’s economic pledges face scrutiny amid security concerns and historical sensitivities, as the world watches this high-stakes diplomatic push.